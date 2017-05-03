Man, 18, charged in accidental shooting death of teen brother

Related Coverage Teen victim’s brother suspected in accidental death

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – The older brother of a Muskegon High School student who was accidentally shot outside a Muskegon Township bowling alley has been charged in his brother’s death.

Wednesday, prosecutors charged Dareese Hewlett Jr., 18, with manslaughter for the unintentional death of 15-year-old Davion Hewlett. He is also facing charges of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Officers found Davion suffering from a single gunshot wound on Monday just before 7 p.m. outside Northway Lanes on Evanston Avenue. The teen was apparently shot inside a vehicle and climbed out before he collapsed, according to police.

Another person who was in the car, 19-year-old Antwan Crawford, is not being charged in connection to Davion’s death, rather, with an unrelated charge of unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm.

While authorities say they don’t believe Davion was intentionally shot, details surrounding what happened have not been released.

