Man charged with killing girlfriend’s ex

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coloma man has been charged with shooting and killing another man near Benton Harbor on Monday.

Derrick Bailey, 22, was formally charged Wednesday with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the evening hours of Monday at the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and Benton Center Road in Benton Township.

Bailey was apparently sitting in the passenger seat of a stopped vehicle when he was approached by 37-year-old Nicholaus Kling of Eau Claire. While still in the vehicle, Bailey allegedly shot Kling three times in the face and chest, killing him.

Bailey’s girlfriend was driving the car. Kling was her ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

Bailey was arrested at the scene. The gun used in the homicide was also recovered at the scene, authorities said.

His bond has been set at $250,000 cash or surety. He’s expected back in court on May 12 for a pre-exam conference and again on May 18 for a preliminary exam.

If convicted of murder, he faces life in prison.

