McDonald’s introduces ‘uselessly useful’ Frork

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — McDonald’s is causing a stir with its “uselessly useful” new creation: the Frork.

The Frork is a handheld utensil that turns french fries into edible fork tines. The company is using it to promote its new line of Signature Crafted Recipe burgers.

In an ad featuring famous pitch man Anthony Sullivan, McDonald’s said its “ludicrous” invention helps with “the topping dropping” that happens when you bite into one of their burgers.

“So you can pick up your pico guacamole, save your bacon with sweet maple seasoning, or get all the sweet onion BBQ for Y-O-U-R-S-E-L-F,” Sullivan shouts.

Sullivan touted the Frork as easy to use with an ergonomic design for both lefties and righties.

“The Frork even works in the dark!” Sullivan says with a full mouth.

McDonald’s said will be giving away the Frork on May 5 with the purchase of any Signature Crafted Sandwich at participating restaurants while supplies last. At least ten West Michigan McDonald’s will be offering the Frork, according to the company’s website.

