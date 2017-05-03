Report: Nestle appealing for pumping station

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nestle Waters North America, Inc. has appealed a permit denial that disrupted a plan to pump more groundwater for a water bottling plant near Evart, WPBN reports.

Last month, the Osceola Township Planning Commission voted down a building permit that Nestle needs to put up a new pumping station at Spring Hills Camps. That station would allow the company to draw some 400 gallons of groundwater per minute — 150 gallons more per minute than it currently pumps — to increase production at its nearby Ice Mountain bottled water plant.

Nestle filed an appeal Wednesday, according to WPBN, the NBC affiliate out of Traverse City. It’s not yet known when that appeal will be considered.

The company has said the station would be “preferable” to alternatives like constructing a second water pipeline or bringing in water using tankers.

State regulators are still considering Nestle’s request to pump more groundwater, to which there has been vocal opposition.

