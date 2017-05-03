Robbery suspect arrested after ramming Portage police cruiser

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County armed robbery suspect is in police custody, but not before ramming an officer’s vehicle.

It all started around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday with an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 11000 block of Portage Road in Schoolcraft Township.

Portage officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the crime at the McDonald’s drive-thru at Portage Road and Center Avenue. However when officers tried to contact its driver, the suspect intentionally hit one of their cruisers and ran away, authorities said.

Portage police caught up to the suspect and took him into custody a short distance away.

Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said they recovered items believed to be used in the crime as well as cash believed to have been taken during the robbery.

The suspect, who is also wanted for questioning in several other cases throughout the county, remains in the Kalamazoo County jail awaiting arraignment.

