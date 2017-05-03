Senate passing budget with $542M less than Snyder plan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate is passing a budget that would spend or allocate $542 million less than what has been proposed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The $56 billion plan being approved Wednesday would spend $276 million less in general funds than Snyder proposed. Republicans for now also are not adding about $266 million to savings as called for by the Republican governor.

GOP leaders are setting money aside to potentially cut taxes or address debt in the school employees’ retirement system — issues that could become part of negotiations in coming weeks.

In early voting Wednesday, Democrats accused Republicans of not adequately investing in environmental cleanup, much-needed state park improvements and the enforcement of lead limits in drinking water statewide after Flint’s crisis.

The GOP-led House approved its plan Tuesday.

