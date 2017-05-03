Whitecaps top Lumberkings; series now split

West Michigan Whitecaps
The West Michigan Whitecaps play the Clinton Lumberkings on May 3, 2017.


PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps bounced back from a rare home loss on Wednesday with a victory over the Clinton Lumberkings.

The Whitecaps won 3-2.

The Lumberkings beat the Whitecaps at home on Tuesday, handing them an unusual home defeat. After Wednesday’s win at Fifth Third Ballaprk, the Whitecaps are now 11-3 there.

The Whitecaps meet the Lumberkings again in Comstock Park on Thursday, after which they have a three-game series at home against the Kane County Cougars.

