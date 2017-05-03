Whitecaps top Lumberkings; series now split

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps bounced back from a rare home loss on Wednesday with a victory over the Clinton Lumberkings.
The Whitecaps won 3-2.
The Lumberkings beat the Whitecaps at home on Tuesday, handing them an unusual home defeat. After Wednesday’s win at Fifth Third Ballaprk, the Whitecaps are now 11-3 there.
The Whitecaps meet the Lumberkings again in Comstock Park on Thursday, after which they have a three-game series at home against the Kane County Cougars.
