Woman robbed, hit by vehicle in Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured when she was hit by a car after being robbed, Grand Rapids police say.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. in the area of Garden Street and Prospect Avenue SE.

The armed suspect took the woman’s phone and got away in a vehicle, officers say. After the robbery, the woman was hit by another vehicle not involved in the crime, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle stopped, police said.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is unclear. No suspects were in custody as of early Wednesday morning.

