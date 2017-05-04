1 critically hurt in 3-car crash in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after a three-car crash in Sturgis on Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of S. Centreville Road and South Street. The Sturgis Police Department says two vehicles collided head-on and a third vehicle then hit one of those cars.

It took firefighters about an hour to extricate three people who were trapped in two of the cars.

One of the drivers, a 46-year-old Sturgis man, was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Bronson Hospital with critical injuries. A 10-year-old girl who was his passenger was also hospitalized at Bronson and was later listed in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 36-year-old Three Rivers man, was hospitalized in Sturgis in stable condition.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

