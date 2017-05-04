Autopsy: Man shot by GRPD had 2 fatal wounds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two gunshot wounds caused the death of an 18-year-old who exchanged gunfire with Grand Rapids police on Wednesday, officials say.

The gun battle happened early Wednesday afternoon on Dickinson Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department says that when officers came upon Malik Carey’s vehicle, he shot at them and they returned fire. Carey was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No police officers were shot.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, an autopsy conducted Thursday determined the cause of Carey’s death was two gunshot wounds. It will likely be weeks before final, complete results will be available after toxicology test results come back.

MSP is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. Police say they are still looking for any witnesses who have not spoken to them. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 616.866.6660.

MSP says it will turn over the results of its investigation to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Carey, of Grand Rapids, was a probation absconder and has a criminal history, including an assault conviction, dating back to 2010.

