Body found after shed fire near Portage

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man’s body was found following a shed fire south of Portage on Thursday, authorities say.

Around 8:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of the fire in the 11000 block of Portage Road near E T Avenue in Schoolcraft Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. Firefighters put out the fire and then found the body inside the shed.

Authorities say he is a 39-year-old Kalamazoo County man, but his name was not released Thursday night because family members had not yet been notified.

The cause of the fire and the cause of the death are still under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

