Brewery, winery, distillery to open under one roof in Ottawa Co.





HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After an approval process riddled with obstacles, a new brewery, winery, and distillery will celebrate its grand opening in Holland Township Friday.

This week, Jim and Joanne Granzotto proudly showed off the nearly finished Great Legs Winery Brewery Distillery.

“This is the brewing space,” Jim said while pointing to the new equipment inside the business at 332 E. Lakewood Boulevard.

Things looked much different than they did months prior.

During that time, the Granzottos struggled to get federal approval to run a brewery, winery and distillery out of one place.

But Jim never gave up. He came up with a new solution that still met federal standards. The Granzottos said a January report from 24 Hour News 8 about their struggle also helped.

“Everybody gives you credit for the federal government putting our licenses through the day you aired our first interview,” said Jim.

The owners have since hired staff and are ready for business. They’ll celebrate with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony on Friday, May 5.

Great Legs Winery Brewery Distillery has slowly opened its doors ahead of the event to test what works and what needs improvement.

There’s plenty of wine and beer choices already available. Jim says they also just put the finishing touches on one of their spirits.

“We’re not quite in the bottle with it yet, but what we just proofed out last weekend is our Grappa, which is at 60 proof,” he explained.

In the spirit of the upcoming Tulip Time Festival, there are notes of flower petals in the Grappa.

“I wouldn’t say they taste like tulips, but they did taste really nice,” he said with a laugh.

As another tribute to Tulip Time, Great Legs will debut a special Dutch beer recipe during its grand opening at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Joanne says the business has a full calendar of events for the summer, including art shows.

