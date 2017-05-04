Britain’s Prince Philip will cut his workload

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the Royal Maundy service at Leicester Cathedral England, Thursday April 13, 2017. (Anthony Devlin/Pool Photo via AP)


In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 file photo Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, cuts a ribbon during his visit to Lord’s Cricket Ground to open the new Warner Stand, in London. (Arthur Edward/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.

The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.

In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.

Elizabeth and Philip appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.