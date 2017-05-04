HS students charged in ‘nerf assassin’ game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids Christian High School students are facing charges in connection to a “nerf assassin” game.

Basil Wiering, 18, and a 17-year-old girl were charged Thursday with simple assault, a misdemeanor charge with a maximum of 93 days in jail and $500 fine.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says the intent is not to seek jail time in the case, but to prevent similar behavior.

Police say the two are the latest ones caught-up in the nationwide craze called “nerf assassin.” It’s when children and teenagers go around with toys guns and either point them at people or display them in plain sight.

Authorities say it’s an issue because more people are starting to legally carry concealed weapons which may lead to a misunderstanding that could turn into a tragedy.

