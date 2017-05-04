Melanoma Awareness Month: how to keep your skin safe this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we turn the corner and say hello to May, we’re seeing more and more sunny days. Though we love the heat, that also means we should protect ourselves from the sun’s harmful rays. We had Dr. Gabriel Vasquez from Skin Revitalizing Center in studio to discuss Melanoma Awareness Month.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the US, which is why it’s so important to protect yourself from the sun’s UV rays. Watch the video above for ways to stay safe this spring and how to self monitor your skin using the a-b-c-d-e method!

Skin Revitalizing Center – West Michigan Dermatology

http://westmichiganderm.com/

4285 Parkway Place SW – Grandville

1-800-A-NEW-YOU

