Mosque threat suspect competent to stand trial

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ada Township woman accused of threatening to blow up a mosque was found competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled Thursday that Kari Moss was competent to face trial on a charge of a false report or threat of terrorism. The case was bound over to Circuit Court, but no date has been set.

Moss was arrested Jan. 2 after allegedly claiming she was armed with a weapon while demanding money from visitors of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center on East Paris Avenue. The center also received a threatening email under a different name Moss sometimes uses.

Thursday, her bond was reduced from $500,000 to $200,000. She remains in the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Moss had previous claimed she was being religious discriminated in jail and wanted to press charges against jail officials.

Her mother said her daughter is mentally ill. She said she tried to get her daughter help weeks before the incident, but the mental health system failed her. Moss has been living with her mom since she was diagnosed as bipolar and schizoaffective seven years ago.

