Report: Mackinac Bridge grating going to auction

UNDATED (WOOD) — Want to own a (huge and heavy) piece of the Mackinac Bridge? An auction coming up will give you that opportunity.

WPBN, the NBC affiliate out of Traverse City, reports that large pieces of grating — each some 40 feet and weighing tons — about from the bridge will be up for grabs in the next couple of weeks.

Crews have been removing the old grating for a few weeks to replace it, according to WPBN. They used to scrap the grating, but started auctioning it off last year.

Workers cutting out pieces of the Mackinac Bridge.

The pieces sell for between $270 and $1,500.

“People do have a lot of sentimental value of the Mackinac Bridge. It’s a Michigan icon. So that when we advertise it, we advertise it as a vintage piece of the Mackinac Bridge and that brings a lot of people’s interest. And they do bid, I think, a little bit higher for something like this because they want a piece of the bridge,” Bob Sweeny, the CEO of the Mackinac Bridge Authority, told WPBN.

The Mackinac Bridge will turn 60 years old on Nov. 1, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

