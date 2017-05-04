State Farm to close Portage facility; 600+ jobs lost

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — State Farm’s facility in Portage is among 11 locations the company is closing beginning next year, according to a statement on the company’s website.

In a statement released Thursday, Sen. Margaret O’Brien, R-Portage, said the insurance company will be closing its Portage location, resulting in the loss of 600 jobs.

The Portage facility, located at 5538 Portage Road, is scheduled to close in 2019, according to the company’s website. State Farm said all of those employees will have the opportunity to stay with the company and relocate.

Over the next eight years, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company will close 11 facilities and move the work to the company’s headquarters in Bloomington, Ill.

The company said the decision “was based on efforts to best serve customers by gaining efficiency through streamlining and improving processes, leveraging technology, and concentrating employees in larger locations.”

O’Brien released the following statement:

“Today, over 600 employees learned that they will no longer be employed in Kalamazoo County. Their lives and their families’ lives are changing, and my heart goes out to them. The people at the Kalamazoo office of State Farm have done an amazing job serving our community. State Farm has been a great community employer, and I continue to urge them to keep our Kalamazoo office open.”

