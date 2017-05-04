Vehicle crashes into Oceana Co. store; driver arrested

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after police say he drove his vehicle into a store in Oceana County Wednesday.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Shopko Hometown store, located at 2278 Comfort Drive in Hart, south of Ludington, police said.

The Hart Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that no one was injured. Police have not released information about what led up to the crash.

The driver, whose name is being withheld pending his arraignment, was arrested. He is scheduled to be in court Thursday, according to HPD.

Photo courtesy: Oceana County Press

