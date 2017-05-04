Everything you need to create the perfect outdoor space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to designing your outdoor space, where do you start? It can be so overwhelming. We had the chance to talk with Harder and Warner about their vast selection of plants. This company can complete your DIY project with just one stop!

The most important thing to consider when planning your landscaping is to pick the right plant for the right spot. You need to consider wind, sunlight, and the type of soil. Harder and Warner can also help plan your garden. Just bring in the pictures or describe the area and they can recommend a plant or a tree that would fit the space.

They also have the great “We Plan You Plant” service. They will draw up a landscaping plan for your yard, including step-by-step instructions for you to follow.

