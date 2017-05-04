Whitecaps beat Lumberkings to close out series





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps rolled over the Clinton Lumberkings Thursday to wrap up a three-game series at home.

The Whitecaps won 9-3. Eight of those runs came in the sixth inning.

The Whitecaps started the series with a rare home loss to the Lumberkings on Tuesday, but won the second game Wednesday.

Next on the docket for the Whitecaps is a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars at home, which starts Friday.

