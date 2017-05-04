Whitecaps beat Lumberkings to close out series

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps rolled over the Clinton Lumberkings Thursday to wrap up a three-game series at home.
The Whitecaps won 9-3. Eight of those runs came in the sixth inning.
==Watch game highlights above.==
The Whitecaps started the series with a rare home loss to the Lumberkings on Tuesday, but won the second game Wednesday.
Next on the docket for the Whitecaps is a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars at home, which starts Friday.
