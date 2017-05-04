WOOD TV8 Downtown Studio a featured stop at Art Hop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is joining Art Hop in Kalamazoo for the first time.

Our Downtown Studio located in the Comerica Building at 151 S. Rose St. is a featured stop at the event on Friday. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can drop by to check out an illustration series by Bonus Saves featuring “time hopping bunny Spaceman Frank.”

24 Hour News 8’s Emily Linnert and Storm Team 8 meteorologist Ellen Bacca will be there to greet visitors.

>>PDF: Art Hop stops

Art Hop, a free event held on the first Friday of every month, directs visitors around downtown Kalamazoo to see art.

