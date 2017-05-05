Art Hop takes over downtown Kalamazoo





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – Long before ArtPrize took Grand Rapids and the rest of the country by storm, there was Art Hop in downtown Kalamazoo.

The event takes over the streets of Kalamazoo on the first Friday of every month, and it has been around since the 1980s. It brings together artists, businesses and the community in the downtown area – but it has been spreading beyond.

Patrick Hershberger’s art is hanging in WOOD TV8’s new studio at Bronson Park.

Some may know him by his signature “Bonus Saves” or his piece on the front of One Well Brewing’s production facility off of Cork Street. Or a reoccurring character in his work — a bunny with a ghostly skeleton-like face — may be familiar.

“My main character, “Spaceman Frank,” is a time-traveling space bunny,” Hershberger said. “He just time warps into different pieces.”

Art has been a life-long love for Hershberger, who spent weekends as a child at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts. He told 24 Hour News 8 he hopes people don’t take his art too seriously.

“I just want people to have fun with it. I have fun with it. I like things that make me laugh and a lot of this is goofiness,” he said. “I fully realize that and own it.”

For more on Art Hop, go to kalamazooarts.org.

