Authorities: Driver sought in Kzoo Co. teen sex assault

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities are looking for a man who reportedly forced a teen into his car and sexually assaulted her.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 6300 block of Quail Run in Oshtemo Township, about a block away from Heritage Christian Academy.

The 17-year-old victim told authorities she was walking along the street when a driver in a silver Toyota car approached her, forced her into the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The teen said she was released from the vehicle in the same area.

The suspect is described as a man between 18 and 22 years old who is tall and thin with short brown hair. His vehicle is described as a silver Toyota car with a tan interior.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

