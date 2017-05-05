Authorities ID man found dead in burned shed

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are releasing the name of a man found dead in a burned shed in Kalamazoo County.
Authorities say the body firefighters discovered Thursday night belongs to Dee Alan-Depew Joslin II, 40, of Schoolcraft Township.
The fire happened in the 11000 block of Portage Road near E T Avenue in Schoolcraft Township. Firefighters found Joslin’s body after putting out the flames.
Investigators say Joslin was a burn victim but it’s unclear if the fire was the ultimate cause of his death.
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire.