Authorities ID man found dead in burned shed

Published:
A May 5, 2017 photo of the Schoolcraft Township home where a man was found dead after a shed fire.

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are releasing the name of a man found dead in a burned shed in Kalamazoo County.

Authorities say the body firefighters discovered Thursday night belongs to Dee Alan-Depew Joslin II, 40, of Schoolcraft Township.

The fire happened in the 11000 block of Portage Road near E T Avenue in Schoolcraft Township. Firefighters found Joslin’s body after putting out the flames.

Investigators say Joslin was a burn victim but it’s unclear if the fire was the ultimate cause of his death.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire.