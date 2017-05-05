Boy, 9, hit by vehicle in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An elementary school student was hit by a vehicle Friday before school, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools has confirmed.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Godfrey Ave. SW, between Burton Street and Chicago Drive in Wyoming.

The district tells 24 Hour News 8 the third-grader was crossing the street when he was hit. Lt. Mark Easterly said the 9-year-old boy attempted to cross the street between two parked vehicles. School officials said the student was not using a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Easterly said the boy was back on his feet shortly after the incident, but was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with head and stomach pain.

Easterly said the boy’s mother was later on the scene with him.

