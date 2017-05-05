Christy Paganelli Melanoma Awareness Charity baseball game Friday





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The sixth annual Christy Paganelli Melanoma Awareness Charity Event was held at Wyoming High School Friday.

Melanoma took Christy’s life when she was 40. Her two, Brady and Jake, played in the baseball game.

Both play for Grandville, Brady is a senior who plays shortstop and Jake is a sophomore catcher.

Cancer also took their aunt, Cathy Paganelli, last year. Their grandfather, Carl Paganelli is battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Carl threw out the first pitch and was a honorary captain.

