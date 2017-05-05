Deputies investigating after 3 injured in boat crash

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were taken to the hospital after their boat overturned on a Mason County lake.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Hamlin Lake in Hamlin Township, northeast of Ludington, according to a Mason County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities were able to pull the three people, who were clinging to the side of an overturned 12-foot boat, out of the water.

A 41-year-old man, 24-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were taken to hospital.

The boy, who was wearing a life vest at the time of the incident, was later flown by Aero Med to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment, the release said.

The MCSO drug recognition expert was called to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the case as criminal.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

