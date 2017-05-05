WOOD-TV, West Michigan’s NBC affiliate, is looking for a Digital Content Producer. We are looking for a creative thinker who can keep calm under pressure and react quickly in breaking news situations. The ideal candidate has a strong editorial sense, a passion for writing, social media, and technology, and has the ability to adapt as digital technology advances.

Experience in HTML, Photoshop and Associated Press-style writing is a plus. Newsroom and journalism experience is preferred. Staying abreast of current affairs is imperative. Exceptional spelling and grammar is essential. You will work in a deadline-driven environment and must be able to multi-task.

The job includes writing and posting local news stories as well as major national and international news from the Associated Press, cutting and posting reporter packages online, monitoring WOOD-TV’s various digital platforms, and creating engaging content for our social media platforms.

Apply here.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

