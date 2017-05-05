Driver charged with murder after head-on crash turns deadly

Related Coverage 1 critically hurt in 3-car crash in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan driver is facing an open murder charge after a head-on crash turned deadly.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of S. Centreville Road and South Street in Sturgis. The Sturgis Police Department says two vehicles collided head-on and a third vehicle then hit one of those cars.

It took firefighters about an hour to free three people who were trapped in two of the cars.

The driver who suffered the worst injuries, a 46-year-old Sturgis man, died overnight, police said Friday morning.

A 10-year-old girl was also injured in the crash; her condition was stable as of Thursday.

The 36-year-old Three Rivers man who caused the crash was also taken to the hospital with injuries. He was later arrested on an open murder charge, according to the St. Joseph County prosecutor.

The third driver was not injured.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the suspect or victims or what led up to the crash.

