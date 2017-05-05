Driving, parking instructions for Kalamazoo Marathon morning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kalamazoo Marathon steps off Sunday morning and along with that comes some areas of the city that drivers will want to avoid.

Gull Road will be inaccessible between Nazareth Drive and Riverview Drive between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Drivers will also want to avoid driving Michigan Avenue downtown between Riverview Drive and the Kalamazoo Mall.

The race will be on the Kalamazoo Mall between Michigan and Lovell between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Parkview Avenue will be closed between Drake Road and Wood/Wellington Roads from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. People who live in the development off of Parkview in that area will have access.

For drivers who need to get around Kalamazoo and avoid the race entirely, organizers suggest using Stadium Drive, Sprinkle Road or anything south of Crosstown Parkway and east of Burdick Street.

They also suggest that spectators are in place by 7:30 a.m. Sunday if they want to watch the race.

There is parking at the start/finish line, but marathon officials say those who want to use it need to get there early. There will also be shuttles running between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. from the Raddison Plaza Hotel. The main shuttle location is at the Borgess Heart Institute. Those shuttles will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

>>Parking map for the Kalamazoo Marathon

Starting at 9:15 a.m., buses will run every 15 minutes to and from the Borgess Heart Institute and every 30 minutes to and from the Radisson.

