Get the full “Dutch experience” at Veldheer Tulip Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re heading into the first weekend in May… which means, Tulip Time kicks off in Holland tomorrow! People will be heading to the lakeshore to see the tulips, and to get the whole “Dutch experience”.

One place that’s been giving visitors that for decades, is Veldheer Tulip Farm and Gardens. This family-run garden provides a wide variety of tulips, Dutch pottery, wooden shoes, and so much more.

eightWest stopped by the farm to check it out, and learn a little more about the Veldheer’s history!

See video above.

Now is the prime time to visit Veldheer Tulip Farm and Gardens to see the sights and to pick up your summer bulbs. Veldheer is also an excellent option for rainy days during Tulip Time… it’s pretty large inside, so you can see and experience a lot, without ever having to get wet!

Veldheer Tulip Farm and Gardens

Quincy Street, right on U-S 31 in Holland.

12755 Quincy St, Holland

(616) 399-1900

