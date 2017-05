GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Football Club and its army of fans were reunited on Friday.

Their fans, who they call the Grand Army, made the march from Bob’s Bar to Houseman Field.

The GRFC played a friendly against Ole’ Soccer Club, and won 2-1.

Grand Rapids Football Club

