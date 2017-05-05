GRPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person has been killed and another injured in a shooting on the city’s southwest side.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grandville Avenue SW, Sgt. Terry Dixon told 24 Hour News 8.

Police are currently searching for a suspect, but didn’t release any information on a description.

Both directions of Grandville Avenue are closed between Clyde Park Avenue and Hall Street. Authorities are asking for the public to avoid the area while police investigate.

We have a crew at scene. Check back with woodtv.com or tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for updates.

