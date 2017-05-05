Kalamazoo Marathon: What you need to know

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo is ready for race weekend, as the Kalamazoo Marathon at the Borgess Run returns to downtown.

Race day is Sunday. The events include the Kalamazoo Marathon, Borgess Half Marathon, Borgess 10K, Borgess 5K, Priority Health 5K, Meijer Kids Fun Run and the Motivational Mile.

The starting line is located at Nazareth Campus at 3427 Gull Road, but race times vary.

GETTING READY FOR THE RACE

Packet pickup for all Sunday race events will happen between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Expo at Wings Event Center, located at 3600 Vanrick Drive. Packet pickup will also be available at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race, at Borgess Health and Fitness Center on the Nazareth Campus.

Packet pickup for the challenge races will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wings Event Center at a separate booth from regular packet pickup. Challenge race packets will also be available for pickup Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. in Tent City at the 50-State/Earn Your Mittens/Midwest Half+Half tent next to the gear check.

T-shirt pickup for the Motivational Mile is Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Borgess Health & Fitness Center.

Runners who haven’t signed up can still register for an event Saturday and pick up their packet during the Expo event.

WHERE TO GO

Runners are asked to arrive early to the race. The suggested arrival time is 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

More parking spots are available for those attending this year’s run. However, drivers are asked to arrive early since few roads lead to the race site.

Shuttle buses are available between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Sunday from The Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan. Return shuttles will run every half hour. The main shuttle site is one mile west of the race site at the Borgess Heart Institute and buses will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Borgess Run offers an interactive course map for mile-by-mile info on course excitement, aid stations and more. Spots to cheer on runners are also included in the interactive course map available online.

After the race, runners and supporters are encouraged to visit Celebration City which will include live music, food and refreshments.

