KCAS pets of the week: Kimba and Mr. Pickles





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet Kimba and Mr. Pickles, this week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Kimba. Kimba is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who has had several litters of puppies but has since been spayed. She is shy and quiet has spent most of her life in a kennel, so she’s looking for a family to spoil her!

Kimba would do best with a family without cats or other small animals.

Next, meet Mr. Pickles. He’s and 8-year-old Chihuahua and he’s very calm. He has a lot of life left in him and would love to find his forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting either Kimba, Mr. Pickles or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

