Man dies more than week after injured in fire

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was injured in a garage fire in Wyoming last month has died, according to authorities.

Lt. Mark Easterly with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the 49-year-old man who was pulled from a garage fire on April 27 has died.

The fire broke out in the 3400 block of Burlingame Avenue, north of 36th Street SW.

Two witnesses told 24 Hour News 8 they spotted the fire and tried to get someone who was in a car inside the structure, but the fire and smoke drove them back.

They said Wyoming public safety officers rescued the victim when they arrived.

