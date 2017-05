MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Muskegon Heights and police are searching for the suspect, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Sanford Street and the victim is male, police said. The motive is unknown.

The suspect in the shooting is not in police custody.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

