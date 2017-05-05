Potential break in California murders of Zeeland man, fiancé

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (WOOD) – Sonoma County sheriff’s officials are announcing a potential break in the case of a Zeeland man and his fiancé who were murdered on a secluded California beach in 2004.

The bodies of Jason Allen, 26, and Lindsay Cutshall, 23, were found in their sleeping bags three days after the couple was murdered on Horseshoe Beach in Jenner California in August 2004. Both had been shot in the head.

Both Allen and Cutshall, who was from Fresno, Ohio, were camp counselors. They were reported missing by the camp at which they worked.

Neither a suspect not a motive were ever found.

Officials have scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Friday to provide more information. 24 Hour News 8 will livestream it on woodtv.com.

