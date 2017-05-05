“Rhythm and Race” CWC Awards Finalist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every community has a story to tell. This week’s Connecting with Community Awards Finalist is using students to help tell that story.

What started as a student film project with just the beginning of an idea, turned into an unique community collaboration.

Students from West Michigan Center for the Arts and Technology (WMCAT) have partnered the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA) as well as the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) to create the 45 minute documentary highlighting some of our untold history right here in Grand Rapids.

“Rhythm and Race: A History of African American Music in Grand Rapids” is about the gospel, blues, funk and soul music performed and produced locally.

The students of WMCAT received support for a film project from the Michigan Humanities Council, and then through interviews within the community met and started working with GRAAMA. While working on researching this project and conducting interviews, the partnership lead the students to the Grand Rapids Public Library and it’s archives of local history.

If you are excited about this film and would to see it, you are in luck. There is another public screening of “Rhythm and Race” this coming Thursday May 11th. The showing will be from 7 pm to 8:30 pm at the Wealthy Street Theatre and it is free and open to the public.

Find out more information about West Michigan Center for the Arts and Technology (WMCAT) have partnered the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA) as well as the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL).

Check out more of our Connecting with Community Awards Finalists and watch their stories every Friday at 5pm on 24 Hour News 8.

