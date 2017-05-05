At least 1 dead in shooting at Battle Creek business

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are responding to a deadly shooting at a business.

Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker confirmed Friday morning that at least one person had died from gunfire at Battle Creek Tile & Mosaic Co., Inc.

The business is located at 1338 West Michigan Ave., northwest of downtown. Battle Creek Central High School is on lock down; it’s unclear if the safety measure is in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you updates on woodtv.com and 24 Hour News 8 at noon as more information comes into our newsroom.

