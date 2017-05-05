Wolves beat Griffins in Central Division Finals Game 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Chicago Wolves have tied the series 1-1 of the Central Division Finals.

The Chicago Wolves beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 7-3 in Game 2.

Friday’s meeting was in Chicago but Saturday’s Game 3 will be at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The Griffins beat the Wolves eight times out of 10 meetings during the regular season but the Wolves finished with one more point, so they have home ice advantage in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Griffins swept the Milwaukee Admirals in the first round of the playoffs.

