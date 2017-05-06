Crews battling 2-house fire in Rockford Saturday

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are responding to a fire involving two houses in Rockford Saturday night.

The houses are in the 100 block of Oak Street in Rockford, dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8.

Initial reports indicate there are no injuries and everyone made it out of the houses.

Crews from the Algoma Township Fire Department and Plainfield Township Fire Department are on scene.

We have a crew at the scene and are working to find more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

