Deputies: Man, 83, killed after tree falls on him in Cass Co.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man was killed after a tree fell on him in southeastern Cass County Friday afternoon.

It happened at 2:07 p.m. in the 12000 block of Old 112 in Porter Township.

Deputies say based on investigation and evidence at the scene, it appears 83-year-old Gordon Jackson was cutting down a large tree when it broke free and struck him.

Jackson was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies were assisted by the Porter Township Fire Department and Southeast Public Safety Authority (SEPSA) ambulance service.

