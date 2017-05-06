Griffins take 2-1 series lead over Wolves





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins take Game 3 of their Calder Cup playoff series with the Chicago Wolves.

The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Chicago Wolves 4-2 in Game 3 of the Central Division Finals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Saturday. The Griffins are now leading in the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The Griffins won Game 1 in Chicago, but lost to the Wolves in Game 2 on Friday.

Game 4 will be held on Monday at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The Griffins beat the Wolves eight times out of 10 meetings during the regular season but the Wolves finished with one more point, so they have home ice advantage in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Griffins swept the Milwaukee Admirals in the first round of the playoffs.

