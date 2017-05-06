Man accused of poisoning grocery store food to get treatment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of poisoning unpackaged food at grocery stores has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment.

The Ann Arbor News reports that 30-year-old Kyle Bessemer appeared in court Wednesday, two months after a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

The criminal case is over. But the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office asked that Bessemer be involuntarily committed to mental health treatment. Judge Archie Brown approved the request

Bessemer was accused of spraying a mixture of hand sanitizer, mouse poison and water on fresh food at markets in the Ann Arbor area last year. Investigators said Bessemer told them that he believed someone was trying to poison him.

