Man crashes into tree, killed while fleeing Calhoun Co. deputies

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies say a man crashed his vehicle into a tree and died after fleeing from a traffic stop.

The crash happened at 3 a.m. Saturday on Waubascon Road near W Drive North in Bedford Township.

Authorities say deputies saw the vehicle driving in the wrong lane, toward oncoming traffic, on Michigan Avenue near West Van Buren Street. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

The driver led deputies on a chase northbound on Waubascon Road. He crashed into a tree near Waubascon Lake after failing to negotiate a curve.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

