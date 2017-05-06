Person of interest in BC fatal shooting arrested in Illinois

Related Coverage BCPD seeks person of interest in fatal shooting of business owner

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Illinois have found a person of interest in connection the fatal shooting of a man in Battle Creek.

Brian Zanetti was arrested Saturday in Illinois on unrelated charges, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release. He was named a person of interest in the shooting death of 63-year-old Frank Zanetti at Battle Creek Tile & Mosaic Co., Inc. in the Urbandale neighborhood Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect entered the business, asked specifically for Zanetti, and then shot him in the head at point-blank range. It happened in the back of the store, police said. Zanetti died at the scene.

Saturday, police say the suspect remains at large.

The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a teal hoodie, a teal baseball cap and had a blue bandana over his face, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3375 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

