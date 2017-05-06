Police: Arrest made in GR double shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left one man dead.

Kent County jail records show a 22-year-old man is in custody in connection to the case. Police were unable to provide further details on the arrest.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grandville Avenue SW. A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. A 26-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Terry Dixon said.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn the latest information. Check back for further updates.

