All MC Sports stores closing for good Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Employees at MC Sports confirm that the company’s final day in business is Sunday, May 7.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. Days later, Tiger Group, one of the firms managing the company’s final liquidation sale, announced all 66 MC Sports stores across the Midwest, including 24 retail locations in Michigan, would close.

MC Sports opened in Grand Rapids in 1946, selling World War II surplus in addition to fishing, hunting and outdoor sporting goods.

But the advent of online shopping and the arrival of megastores like Dick’s and Cabela’s took its toll on the company, as well as weak holiday sales last year.

